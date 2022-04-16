Showmax Original Series Single Kiasi, Crime and Justice come to an End this Week

Kenyan Showmax Originals Crime and Justice S2 and Single Kiasi are both coming to an end this week. Crime and Justice will end on the eighth episode which is currently airing.

The show which is written by Lanfia Wal and directed by Likarion Wainaina of Supa Modo, Salem, and “The Whistleblower” sees Makena (Sarah Hassan) and Silas (Alfred Munyua) race against time to solve a major conspiracy that has been looming over them for months. During their investigations, they are forced to confront an ugly truth in the police force, as a series of gang murders leads them back to the death of a trusted colleague.

The two detectives finally solve the mystery of who’s been trying to kill them; because the season’s end alludes to an even bigger conspiracy than they could ever imagine .

Read: DStv Business Enhances Customer Care Accessibility with Call Centre

“We’re dealing with a well-connected organisation, taking matters into their own hands, from kidnapping, terrorism, assasinations. They’ve got their hands everywhere, from judges, government officials, even police officers right here in our precinct. Who can we trust?” Police Chief Kebo (Maqbul Mohammed) says.

The finale also welcomes Lenana Kariba (Single Kiasi) as William Sande, a charming detective from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit brought in to help with the case. Even though famous for his exemplary detective work, Sande’s mysterious past sets him on a collision course with Silas as he and Makena rekindle their romance.

Other guest stars in this episode include singer and actress Chantelle (Subira), entertainment consultant Brian Msafiri, who makes his acting debut, Sam Psenjen (Sincerely Daisy, Mission to Rescue) and Morning After and Njoro wa Uba writer Brian Munene.

Read also: Explosive Kenyan Telenovela ‘Salem’ to Premiere on Maisha Magic Plus Monday As Selina Exits Stage

Single Kiasi also wraps up what has been a fun and dramatic look at dating in Nairobi. Fans should expect a cliffhanger that throws uncertainty on Sintamei’s (Gathoni Mutua), Mariah’s (Minne Kariuki) and Rebecca’s (Faith Kibathi) love lives.

Salem, the brand-new telenovela from Maisha Magic Plus, is also available to stream on Showmax, with new episodes releasing every Monday.

The show stars Mumbi Maina (The Matrix Resurrections, Nafsi), Melvin Alusa (Mission to Rescue, Crime and Justice), Foi Wambui (Sincerely Daisy, Morning After) and Bryan Kabugi (Machachari, Kina). It features two different families whose worlds collide after a botched hijacking attempt setting their lives on a downward spiral.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...