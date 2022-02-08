Showmax Offers Safaricom Customers Two Months Of Streaming At Affordable Rates

Showmax and Safaricom have partnered to offer customers two months of streaming for the price of one.

The partnership will make it easier for Kenyans to pay for and watch their favourite shows on their mobile devices.

In this partnership, customers will be offered data deals bundled with a 60-day Showmax subscription, instead of the usual 30-day subscription.

Customers will choose from two mobile bundles by dialing *544*20# and selecting either:

Showmax Mobile (60 days) + 1GB Safaricom data for Sh389

Showmax Pro Mobile (60 days) + 3GB Safaricom data for Sh1299

This deal is valid from February 1 to March 31, 2022 and is exclusive to Safaricom customers.

The local-first strategy of Showmax ensures that its content, apps, packages and partnerships are geared toward what subscribers in different countries are most interested in.

Showmax recently launched a local Original drama series, Single Kiasi, starring Gathoni Mutua, Minne Kariuki and Faith Kibathi as three friends navigating life and love in Nairobi.

Following Showmax’s first original production in Kenya, Baba Twins, a comedy-drama about a young couple with a baby on the way, there will be a second season of Crime and Justice, a Showmax Original and Kalasha Award-winning co-production with Canal+.

Watch Kenyan shows like Kina, Njoro wa Uba, and Selina as well as Famous, the drama about the music industry in Kenya, produced by Enos Olik, as well as local reality shows This Love and Sol Family on Showmax.

The best of HBO is also available on Showmax, such as Succession and Insecure. Kids’ favourites include Paw Patrol, The Big Bang Theory, and DC Super Hero Girls. Hollywood blockbusters include Wonder Woman 1984, Miss Juneteenth, and Wrath of man.

With Showmax Pro you can watch the English Premier League, Serie A and La Liga matches plus a wide variety of live sports from SuperSport like the Winter Olympics, pro boxing and international marathons in addition to the full Showmax entertainment catalogue.

How a customer can access this service

Visit www.showmax.com/safaricom or dial *544*20# and select Showmax

Select either a Showmax Mobile (2 months) + 1GB data or Showmax Pro Mobile (2 months) + 3GB data

Create an account or sign in using your email address and password

Enter your Safaricom mobile phone number and click on next.

Enter your M-Pesa PIN on your phone to approve your payment

You will receive an SMS confirming payment

Start watching

