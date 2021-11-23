in TECH

Showmax Launches 2 for 1 Black Friday deal for All Packages

Showmax is offering new and existing subscribers a Black Friday 2-for-1 deal that will see customers pay for one month of Showmax and receive an additional month at no extra cost. The promotion is expected to run between 25 November and 9 December 2021

The offer is available for all packages including Showmax, Showmax Mobile, Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile which range from KSh 300 per month.

Earlier this year, the streaming platform released the first Showmax Kenyan Original crime series, Crime and Justice, which has been nominated for three Kalasha Awards – Best TV Drama, Best Actor (Alfred Munyua) and Best Actress (Sarah Hassan).

Among other popular shows are the local reality series Sol Family starring Sauti Sol and This Love with Nameless and Wahu, as well as Famous, a 10-part drama set in Kenya’s music industry.

Showmax Pro gives subscribers access to everything on Showmax including live sport from SuperSport including Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and DStv Premiership games.

Subscribers can look forward to some of the key matches coming up such as Round 5 of the UEFA Europa League on 25 November, and the Premier League game between Arsenal and Newcastle United on 27 November.

Showmax is also bringing some of HBO’s  shows including the Gossip Girl reboot, taking place eight years after the conclusion of the original series. The full Gossip Girl boxset will also be available on the platform starting December 1.

Other shows coming to Showmax in December include HBO’s Scenes From A Marriage, underground cult comedy What We Do In The Shadows S3, Insecure S5 and the final episodes of Billions S5.

