Showdown Looms As Uhuru Fights for Control of Jubilee Party

A showdown looms as the former ruling party Jubilee holds its special National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the Ngong Race Course.

The NDC comes in the midst of wrangles within the party. Factions led by EALA MP Kanini Kega and Jeremiah Kioni claim to have control of the party.

The Kega-led group has since dethroned retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as party leader. He was replaced by Nominated MP Sabina Chege.

The pro-government side has also expelled Kioni and vice chair David Murathe from the party.

But the Kioni side has maintained that the party is solidly behind the former President who is set to make changes to the party’s top leadership.

“We would also want to reaffirm our continued presence in Azimio and address issues of housekeeping and others that have become a nightmare to Kenyans like the high cost of living, the sinking economy and multi-party democracy which is under threat under the Kenya Kwanza regime,” Kioni told the Nation on Sunday.

Kega on his part insisted that the NDC was illegal and it was merely a “political gathering”.

“Even if they proceed, it will merely be a public rally because it has no force of law. In fact, it [holding the meeting] adds more to the charges against him [Mr Kenyatta],” the EALA MP said.

The meeting is set to be attended by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga, among other opposition leaders.

The police have assured members of security with at least 50 cops being deployed to the venue.

“We are aware of the event and will do the necessary. We will provide the needed security to the event,” Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said.

