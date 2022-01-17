Show Must Go On, Wilfried Zaha After Disappointing Draw

Ivory Coast complicated their chances of making the round of 16 in the Afcon after letting in a last gasp goal that ensured a 2-2 draw against Sierra Leone on Sunday.

The West Africans who won their opener against Equatorial Guinea lead Group E on four points but are not guaranteed a spot in the knockout around.

They will need to beat defending champions Algeria in the final group fixture to proceed.

Zaha who assisted the opener in the game against Sierra Leone is positive they journey is not stopping.

“Sometimes life does not go your way but the show must go on.”

So far only Cameroon, Morocco and Nigeria have reached the knockout round.

