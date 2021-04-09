in NEWS

Shots Fired as Anestar Bahati Boys KCSE Candidates Break Into Girls School at Night

Anester Boys [Photo/Courtesy]

Police in Nakuru are holding 10 Form Four Students from Anestar Bahati Boys who were among a group of students that broke into a girl’s dormitory in the nearby Anestar Precious Girls Secondary School on Thursday night.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the boys, who are sitting for the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, sneaked into the school unnoticed under the cover of darkness.

Their mission remains unclear.

Officers from Githioro Police Station responded swiftly and rushed to the school after the girls raised alarm.

However, the DCI says, the police’s presence in the school didn’t scare the defiant boys who kept loitering in the dormitory.

This forced one of the officers to fire a round of ammunition in the air to scare them away.

The officers later managed to arrest the 10 boys as others escaped in the dead of the night.

“The arrested were placed in custody at Dundori Patrol Base, pending further action,” the DCI said on Friday morning.

Nakuru

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

