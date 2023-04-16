Shop Attendant Shot, Sh70,000 Stolen in Highrise

An M-Pesa attendant was on Friday shot in Nairobi’s Highrise Area as he walked home from work.

Mr Jacob Aoko Opati sustained grave injuries after being shot in the stomach and left hand by two gunmen.

The gunmen, the victim told the police, robbed him of Sh70,000 shortly after leaving his shop in Soweto area.

The 26-year-old victim told the police that the thugs demanded all his valuables, including the money in his possession.

Mr Opati screamed for help forcing the gang to open fire. The gunmen made away with the money and his national identification card.

Police who showed up to the scene of incident help rush Mr Opati to Kenyatta National Hospital where he is currently receiving care.

No arrests have been made so far but the police are still hunting for the thugs.

