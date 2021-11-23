Shop Attendant Lauded for Refusing to Register Wanted Escapees’ SIM Card without Original ID

A shop attendant in Machakos has emerged as a hero after he refused to register a sim card for Wanted terror suspects broke free from the Kamiti Maximum Security Prisons last week.

According to the DCI anti-terror unit, the three attempted to make contact with the underworld.

“Immediately after their arrival in Machakos, the convicts had refreshed, taken breakfast and bought caps to conceal their faces, in readiness for the rest of their journey.” The DCI wrote in a statement.

The three bought two mobile phones and two SIM cards which they then attempted to register without the relevant Identification documents.

All Kenyan Telcos require subscribers to produce an original identity card for registration to the network, in accordance with the regulations provided by the Communications Authority of Kenya.

Without an ID, a SIM card cannot be registered and may therefore not be usable, or access very limited services.

The three escapees reportedly pled and even tried to bribe the shop attendant so he could help them register the SIM cards illegally. Despite all these, the shop attendant stuck to his guns.

“The attendant’s refusal to make illegal and illegitimate profit saved the country in a big way. The decision to do what is right regardless,” the statement further read.

The DCI is now urging all Kenyans to emulate the actions of the shop attendant and do what is right despite how sweet the deal on the table may be.

