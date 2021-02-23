Shock As Three Bodies Are Discovered At Gov’t Staff Housing On Jogoo Road

Residents of Jogoo Road Government Quarters were in shock after three bodies were discovered in one of the homes.

Police found a woman, her son and a man in the home after the boy’s school tried to find out from his father why he had not reported to school on Monday.

The boy’s father who does not reside in the area tried to reach the mother on phone but she was unavailable.

It is then that he decided to visit the premises. No one came to the door.

After gaining access into the staff quarters, the woman and her son whose bodies had decomposed were found in the bedroom, while that of the man was in the bathroom with hands tied.

The boy’s father also confirmed that the man was not his brother.

The living room was messy, an indication of a possible struggle.

“A woman, her child and boyfriend were murdered at Jogoo Road Government Quarters, opposite Shell petrol station/St. Stephens ACK Church. The woman was working at the Registrar of Persons office, Mathare,” a police report read.

Neighbours said the man was last seen on Sunday when he sent for charcoal.

