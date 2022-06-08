Shock As Man Collapses, Dies On Treadmill At CBD Gym

A 50-year-old man collap[sed and died on a treadmill at a gym in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

According to a report filed at Central Police Station, the man who was a frequent member of the gym just collapsed and died.

He was rushed to the hospital but was however pronounced dead on arrival with a post-mortem set to be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Meanwhile, in a different account of events, a woman is being held in custody for allegedly stabbing her husband in Mathare slums.

The husband, who is a local tout in Gikomba reportedly picked a squabble with the wife which turned chaotic. It was then that authorities say the wife took a knife and stabbed him in the stomach.

His body is currently in the morgue with more investigations into the same ongoing.

Notably, cases of domestic violence have been on the rise in the country, with both women and men falling victims.

