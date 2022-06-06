Shock As Body Of Strathmore University Student Found In Hostel

Detectives are probing an incident where the body of a second-year student from Strathmore University has been found dangling in a wardrobe in her hostel.

The student, 21-year-old Nicole Chemutai Serem was found dangling in her wardrobe, with a scarf around her neck.

Star reports that the lady had been missing for a few days prompting the hostel caretaker to inquire about her whereabouts.

It was then that she was forced to break the hostel door only to find the body of the student hanging in the wardrobe.

According to detectives probing the case, the motive for the same is yet to be determined as investigations to establish whether it is suicide or murder continue.

An autopsy is set to be conducted with the family and next of kin alerted to approve on the same.

“The body did not have physical injuries when it was discovered and there was no suicide note then. We are investigating it,” Langata police boss Benjamin Mwanthi said.

