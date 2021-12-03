Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito Released on Sh100,000 Bond

Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito who was arrested for alleged destruction of property in Kakamega has been released on Sh100,000 bond.

Kakamega DCI Boss James Lelia has confirmed Kizito’s arrest adding that he had been picked from his home in Kakamega together with his driver.

He is said to have destroyed property worth Sh250,000. He had been detained at Kakamega Police Station before he was arraigned earlier today.

More follows:

