Shikusa Borstal Institution gets ICT learning boost from the Safaricom Foundation

Over 300 students at the Shikusa Borstal institution in Kakamega County will be able to access digital learning skills after Safaricom Foundation handed over 30 computers.

The internet-enabled computers are aimed at enhancing the students’ ICT literacy and research skills as they look to re-integrate into society. The KES 1 million investment is part of Safaricom Foundation’s focus on technical and vocational education.

Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa said that the vocational skills the students have learned in the institution so far will add value to the communities where they come from.

He pointed out that the Safaricom Foundation has equipped their ICT centre with 30 computers to add computer literacy and digital skills which are critical to their future if they are to re-integrate successfully into society.

The Foundation recently invested KES 1 million into technical training equipment in Shimo la Tewa Borstal Institution in Mombasa County.

In March 2020, Safaricom Foundation launched a TVET programme targeting food and beverage, electrical engineering, plumbing and welding courses.

