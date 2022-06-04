Sheikh Acquitted of Terrorism Charges Protests Release From Kamiti Prison For Fear of Abduction

A Muslim cleric who was charged with terrorism in 2018 and was acquitted by a Nairobi court last month but refused to leave prison has been forcibly removed from Kamiti Prison.

On Saturday, Sheikh Guyo Gorsa Buru was ejected from the prison, but chose to camp outside the prison, begging to be let back in.

Guyo resisted his release at the gate, claiming that he was afraid he would be kidnapped and assassinated by State agents.

“I was forcefully released today but he prison officers. The court had allowed me to remain here for 30 days, and now I am out here scared for my life because of the victimization terror suspects face,” he is quoted by Citizen Digital.

A Nairobi court determined earlier last month that the State had failed to prove its case against Guyo.

His lawyer, John Khaminwa, had sought the court for assurances that his client would be protected by the state after he was released.

Sheikh Guyo Gorsa, jailed terror suspect who chose to stay in prison despite being freed by the court, camps outside Kamiti Prison protesting his release over fear of abduction.

“I insist my client needs state protection, there are numerous cases of people being charged with terror offense found dead once acquitted, so his fear of elimination is valid,” Khaminwa said.

Guyo urged the court to keep him in detention until an application for State protection he filed at the High Court is heard and determined.

His application was granted by Magistrate Wendy Muchemi, but only for a 30-day period during which he would pay for remand services.

After the period lapsed, the cleric once again refused to be turned over to his relatives who had camped outside the correctional facility.

“I am not ready to leave Kamiti, I am a free man but I am not sure if I can get home safe. My freedom means nothing if I keep living in fear. A maximum prison is better than living in fear everyday,” he said.

