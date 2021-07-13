She is Shielding Thieves – Havi Says After CEO Mercy Wambua Accused Him of Assault

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi is of the view that the society’s CEO Mercy Wambua is protecting two former LSK presidents from liability.

In a tweet, Havi said Wambua is shielding the ex-presidents who apparently siphoned millions of shillings from the society during their tenures.

“Theft is theft! It is no less if committed by a woman. Mercy Wambua is shielding her principals, two immediate former Presidents of LSK from liability for plunder of hundreds of millions. Falsely shouting through paid journalists that ‘Nelson Havi assaulted me’ won’t help,” said Havi.

This was after Wambua accused the LSK president of assaulting her on Monday during a meeting held at their Gitanga Road-based offices.

In a report filed at Muthangari Police Station under OB No 34/12/7/2021, Wambua claimed she injured her right arm and finger during the altercation.

She told a local daily that she and the council were holding a meeting when she learned that Havi was holding another meeting in the boardroom.

She made her way to the boardroom where her presence was met with shouts. She was kicked out for being an “outsider”.

An adamant Wambua declined to leave when Havi allegedly slammed shut her laptop and shoved her.

“I missed a slap from him by a whisker,” Wambua told the Star.

In June, members convened a special general meeting to discuss her tenure and audit of the lobby’s accounts.

118 members voted to send her on compulsory leave to pave way for recruitment of her replacement in 45 days. Sixteen members voted against the motion.

Wambua dismissed her alleged suspension as “illegal and null.”

Power struggles at LSK started in September 2020 when the council suspended Wambua pending investigations into her conduct.

Then, Havi said, he was facing opposition for sanctioning a forensic audit of LSK finances.

