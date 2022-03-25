She is Still my Wife, Alikiba Slams Journalist Inquiring on His Broken Marriage

Bongo King Ally Salehe Kiba popularly known as Alikiba has slammed journalists for inquiring about his broken marriage to Kenyan beauty Amina Khalef.

During an interview with Tanzanian blogs yesterday, the Bwana Mdogo hitmaker was asked to shed more light on his ongoing divorce and he did not take it lightly.

An angry Alikiba told off journalists insisting that Amina is still his wife. He further directed them to focus on their own issues and leave people’s marriages out of their daily topics.

“You got a lot of energy to follow people’s marriage like. It does not concern you. She is my wife, not your wife. Have you heard me ask you about your wife?” He questioned.

Last month, reports that Alikiba’s marriage to Amina Khalef had come to an end after the latter filed for divorce flooded the media.

Alikiba and Amina Khalef have been together for two years and share two beautiful children.

Word has it that things are not rosy in the Kiba household as Amina filed for divorce at the Mombasa Kadhi’s court citing neglect, stress and frustrations by in-laws.

Amina also claimed the singer has been unfaithful and has been verbally abusive during their three years of marriage.

“The respondent (Ali Kiba) has made a mockery of their marriage by disrespectfully engaging in public displays of infidelity with various women in total disregard of the petitioner’s feelings,” she said in court papers filed on January 8.

Amina has also accused the singer of neglecting to meet the family’s basic necessities, such as food and basic upkeep.

As a result, Amina has requested for a Sh200,000 monthly maintenance as well as medical care for the couple’s two children.

She also told the court that following the birth of their first child on February 19, 2019, Kiba would abandon her at their marital home, leaving her without food or basic maintenance, despite the fact that she was breastfeeding at the time.

Kiba was hesitant and indifferent to Amina’s efforts to reach out and settle their concerns, she alleged.

The musician was given 15 days to respond to the divorce suit after failing to honor summonses.

