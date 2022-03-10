Sharon Otieno’s Unborn Baby Could Have Been Saved, Gynaecologist Tells Court

The unborn child of slain university student Sharon Otieno could have been saved if the deceased’s body was found in good time, a Nairobi court was told on Thursday.

This is according to Dr Samson Wanjala, an Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist, presented in court as the 16th witness in the case.

The prosecution presents its 15th and 16th witnesses in a case where Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado , personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo and Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero are charged with the murder of Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby. pic.twitter.com/P6FaWPUQJp — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) March 10, 2022

Sharon, who attended Rongo University, was found murdered in a thicket in September 2018.

The 24-year-old was at the time seven months pregnant. Her killers stabbed her eight times killing her and the foetus.

According to a medical report tabled in court by the gynaecologist today, the unborn baby’s life could have been saved if the mother’s body had been discovered immediately after death.

Dr Wanjala confirmed that the baby, whose pregnancy was 28 weeks old at the time, was never given a chance to live.

He told the court that medical intervention to save the unborn baby was not possible because Sharon’s body was left in the forest and only discovered the next day.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo and Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero are charged with the murder of Sharon and the unborn baby.

The three are accused of committing the murder on the night of September 3, 2018, at Owade in Homa Bay County.

In the Wednesday proceedings, the court also heard from witness number 15.

Christopher Russia (PW15), the Migori County Secretary and Head of County Public Service, confirmed that Oyamo and Ojwang were both Personal Assistants to Governor Obado.

The witness also confirmed that there was no trip to Rwanda by the accused persons on September 4, 2018, as no vouchers were issued.

The prosecution has lined up 35 witnesses in the case with only 19 remaining.

It’s alleged that Obado plotted the killing of Sharon after she threatened to expose their affair.

