Mixed Reactions as Sharon Otieno’s Mother Seeks Homa Bay MCA Seat on UDA Ticket

The mother of late Sharon Otieno, Melida Auma, has joined politics and will be vying for the Homa Bay Town West Ward MCA seat under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

According to Nation, Mrs Auma is long into politics and has made it clear that she will be among the women seeking election through the party associated with Deputy President William Ruto

For instance, Mrs Auma is said to be among 13 people who were arrested and charged for convening illegal gatherings in a hotel in Homa Bay county.

She spent her weekend in the police cell and was later arraigned and fined Sh2,000 for contravening the Covid-19 protocols as outlined by the state.

Further reports have revealed that Otieno’s mother has embarked on a mission to popularize UDA in the region adding that it is a party that allows her to articulate her issues as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party abandoned her when her loved one was brutally murdered.

“I would have wanted ODM, but it is very difficult to get a ticket there. Furthermore, leaders from ODM who had vowed to stand with us before Sharon’s burial abandoned us immediately we lowered her body into the grave,” Mrs Auma told the publication. Sharon Otieno, the Rongo University student was brutally murdered and her body dumped in a thicket in Oyugis. Read Also: Sharon Otieno’s Lawyer Barred From Representing Family In Murder Case The main suspect in the case, Governor Okoth Obado was said to have been in a relationship with the deceased, which blossomed and they were expecting a child at the time of her death. In a recent development, the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) lined up 37 witnesses to testify against Migori Governor Okoth Obado in Sharon Otieno’s murder trial. The first part of the hearing commenced on July 5, 2021, and ran consecutively for 10 days until July 15, 2021. The move by Sharon Otieno’s mother had elicited mixed reactions from netizens. Here are some: Luos will be on Melida Auma's kneck, late Sharon otieno's mother for joining UDA.

They will mind grieving her daughter because she has joined Dp Ruto in the hustler Nation.

Gov okoth obado is also in the team. — Elijah Okemwa (@elijahnokemwa) September 4, 2021 Sharon Otieno mother joins UDA ,to vie for MCA .She expects symphath votes. — WABUKE AFULA KARAKACHA (Waka) (@KarakachaJr) September 4, 2021

