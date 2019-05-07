Sharon Otieno’s Family Oppose DPP’s Decision To Drop Conspiracy To Murder Charges Against Obado

The family of slain Sharon Otieno is crying foul after the DPP’s decision to drop the conspiracy to murder case stating that it would weaken their case against Governor Okoth Obado.

Through an application filed on April 29, the family said that dropping the charge would recuse some of the people who planned the murder but were not directly involved in the act.

He said that the Governor’s co accused, Oyamo and Obiero, have taken advantage of what he termed the loophole to petition the court to discharge them of the murder charges.

The officers at the DCI were also pushing for the conspiracy charge not to be dropped

The DPP however defended his decision to drop the charge stating that it could be pursued at a lower court and that the case had no limitation of time.

“The charge was dropped since it could be tried in a lower court, later,” The DPP Jacob Ondari said



He however did rule out the possibility of including the conspiracy charge.

FIDA executive director Teresa Omondi had also questioned the DPP’s failure to include the charges of conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and accessory after the act of murder.

Obado, his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and County Clerk Caspal Obiero are expected in court today to commence the trial after being charged with murder of the governor’s lover Sharon Otieno and her unborn child baby Sharon.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu