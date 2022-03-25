Sharon Otieno Murder Case: Kisii Medic Cliff Momanyi Returns Home After He Was Reported Missing

Cliff Momanyi, the Kisii-based medical officer who was reported missing after testifying in the Sharon Otieno murder case, is safe.

Momanyi’s wife, Mary Kimaiga, confirmed on Friday morning that the medic had called to assure the family that he is safe and sound in Gesonso area within Kisii County.

The family had filed a missing person’s report at Kisii Central Police Station under Occurrence Book (OB) number 54/23/3/2022 after Momanyi failed to return home on Wednesday. According to the medic’s wife, Mary Kimaiga, the husband’s phone number was traced and last seen around Bomet before it was switched off.

Momanyi, who works at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, went missing on Thursday, a day after he testified in the case where Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo and Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero are charged with the murder of Sharon and her unborn baby.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, Momanyi confessed to having faked medical records for Oyamo.

The witness told trial judge Cecilia Githua that when he was filling in the medical records, Oyamo was not physically present with him.

The court heard that one of the medical forms was to indicate that Oyamo needed referral from Kisii to Kisumu hospital.

Sharon, who attended Rongo University, was found murdered in a thicket in September 2018.

The 24-year-old was at the time seven months pregnant. Her killers stabbed her eight times killing her and the foetus.

Obado and his co-accused are accused of committing the murder on the night of September 3, 2018, at Owade in Homa Bay County.

It’s alleged that Obado plotted the killing of Sharon after she threatened to expose their affair.

