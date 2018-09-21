Sharon Otieno Fled To Tanzania Before Murder – Mother Discloses

Sharon Otieno escaped to Tanzania a couple of weeks before her murder, her mother Melida Auma has said.

The deceased, found in a thicket in Oyugis on September 5 stabbed 8 times fled to Mwanza because her life was in danger.

According to her mother, she did not disclose who exactly was after her but insisted that her tormentors were pushing her to terminate her 7 month old pregnancy.

“Sharon woke up one morning and told me she wanted to go to Tanzania because she was no longer safe in Kenya. She didn’t tell me who was threatening her life,” Ms Auma said, adding that her daughter then switched off her phone to prevent people from contacting her.

It is believed that the plot to eliminate the 26 year old mother of three was hatched months before the actual murder. Police say the ploy was aborted at least two times.

Ms Otieno’s foetus named after her was laid to rest at her grandfather’s home in Magare, Homa Bay county.

The police are holding Governor Okoth Obado’s personal assistant Michael Oyamo, his driver Caspal Obiero, former Kanyadoto MCA Lawrence Mula, a taxi driver Jack Ogombe and Elvis Okoth Omondi, a policeman assigned to guard Mr Obado.

Elsewhere, according to the Nairobian, Obado who has admitted to having being involved with the deceased and is the father of baby Sharon, was also in a romantic relationship with his wife Helen Obado’s step sister, Rhoda Odie Nyakwaka.

While the county chief’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta rubbishes the claims, those privy to the information say that Obado’s relationship with Rhoda is “an open secret.”

Read: Wipe Those Tears and Fix That Crown – Zari Advises Hamisa Amid Witchcraft Allegations

The relationship is said to have blossomed three years ago when he employed her at the county headquarters in the catering department and even went as far as gifting her with a house in Nyasare estate.

So steamy was the relationship that it resulted in the two having a child which the Nairobian reports, was aborted five months down the line due to pressure from relatives.

But Rhoda has denied the claims and maintains that she is good friends with her half sister, who is also set to be questioned by the police.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...