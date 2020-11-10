Sharlet Mariam Pulls Out Of Msambweni MP Race, Backs ODM’s Boga

Sharlet Mariam, an independent candidate, who was eyeing the Msambweni Parliamentary seat in the December 15 by-election has withdrawn from the race.

Addressing members of the press on Tuesday at Millenium hotel in Ukunda, Mariam said she had resolved to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Omar Boga after consulting with the party leader Raila Odinga.

Mariam had ditched ODM for the ruling party Jubilee but failed to get the ticket after Jubilee announced that it would not field a candidate in the interest of a “bigger picture” that puts into consideration the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga, whose party held the seat.

She later announced that she would contest for the seat that fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori in March on an independent ticket.

In her statement on Tuesday, Mariam said with Boga, they can accomplish many things and turn every dream of Msambweni residents into reality.

“I never had any party rather than ODM, I am their daughter and this is my home,” she said further assuring her supporters that ODM was the right place to be.

“Trust me everything will be fine, so relax and feel safe.”

Mariam’s latest move comes two months after Deputy President William Ruto, who was pushing for a duel with Odinga in the forthcoming by-election by insisting that Jubilee should have fielded a candidate, failed to support her bid.

Ruto is supporting Suleiman Dori’s former Personal Assistant (PA) Feisal Abdallah Bader in the Msambweni mini-poll.

