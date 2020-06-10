Shame As Deputy OCS Filmed Dragging Woman Tied On Motorcycle In Kuresoi South

Kenyans online are up in arms against a disturbing incident in Kuresoi South where a man said to be Olenguruone Deputy OCS was captured on camera subjecting a woman to inhumane treatment.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the officer identified as David Kiprotich tied the woman to a motorbike and dragged her on a dirt-road in the police compound amid cheers from men believed to be his colleagues.

The woman identified as Mercy Cherono could be heard pleading for her life in agony as she was dragged by the moving motorcycle.

Cherono pleaded with the officer to stop so that she could cover her body as her clothes had been pulled off by the rough path but she was subjected to even more humiliation in the process.

One of the men cheering the OCS is seen whipping the woman on the back amidst her screams.

The video is believed to have been taken last Saturday.

Reports indicate that Cherono was part of a three-person gang that broke into the OCS’s house when he was away and made away with Ksh10,000, police uniform, a TV set and a sub-woofer.

She was, however, unable to flee during the incident and locked herself in a bathroom where she was found dragged outside and beaten as punishment.

Local media reports indicate Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Marcus Ochola has commenced investigations on the conduct of the OCS with seven people in custody.

Cherono is nursing injuries at Olenguruone Hospital where she was rushed to after the incident.

Police officers have been on the spot in the recent past over their conduct during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

