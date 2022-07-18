Shaking Head, Pink Heart Emoji Among 31 New Emojis to be Released this Year

The Unicode consortium has listed a set of 31 new emojis set to be released this year. Among the new emojis are a shaking head, new heart colours and a mean goose among others.

The new emojis will be taken through a final round of approval in September before they are released. The list is considerably small compared to last year’s 112 emojis which included pregnant people, low battery sign and a crutch. The company said that the small list this year was intentional.

“The Unicode emoji subcommittee want to take more time to consider what will go on the emoji keyboard,” Keith Broni, editor in chief of Emojipedia said.

“In previous years a lot of things were added.”

“They want to look at what can we add that is going to represent symbols that we know or experiences we have had – things like a face being shook or the pink hearts.” he added.

The emojis have been met with positive reviews online, and although the Emoji Reference website Emojipedia said some may not make it to the final list, they said that most that come up to this stage are confirmed.

Tech companies including Apple, Samsung and Google are expected to come up with their designs for new emojis. Non-profit organization Unicode Consortium then selects emojis which are then taken through an approval process before release.

