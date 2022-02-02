Shakava Abandons Gor Mahia Ship For Police

Former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava has signed for Police FC on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old defender is expected to be unveiled anytime today.

Shakava rejoined K’Ogalo in February last year after a short professional stint in Zambia.

Read: Ex-Skipper Harun Shakava Returns To Gor Mahia After Zambia Sojourn

Before crossing to Zambia, he guided the former Kenyan champions to multiple honors including four Kenyan Premier League titles.

At Police FC, he will link up with his former defense partner at Gor Mahia, Musa Muhammad.

Gor have since appointed Philemon Otieno as the team’s captain with Samuel Onyango as his deputy.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...