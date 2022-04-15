in NEWS

Suleiman Shahbal Drops Mombasa Gubernatorial Bid in Favour of MP Nassir

Shahbal, Abdulswamad Nassir
Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir. [Courtesy]

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir will run for the Mombasa Governor seat on an ODM ticket after businessman Suleiman Shahbal dropped out of race.

Speaking on Friday, Suleiman who ditched Jubilee for the Raila Odinga-led party, said he shelved his ambition because he believes in a united ODM in the coastal city.

Shahbal will henceforth campaign for the party ahead of the August polls.

“I have been aspiring to be governor for 10 years. But it is not important that I lead those changes…what’s important is those changes need to happen,” said Shahbal.

Nassir on his part thanked his competitor for foregoing his ambitions for the betterment of the Orange party.

The legislator stated that he and Shahbal will merge their manifestos and campaign together.

“He is a worthy competitor and we all wanted a good Mombasa. I know Baba you said you’ll take him to national politics but we will need him to work in Mombasa,” said the legislator.

 

Raila said Shahbal stepping down was an act of bravery and loyalty to the party.

“I want to thank Shahbal for taking this bold decision,” said the former prime minister.

The deal also includes Senator Mohamed Faki, who will now defend his seat.

Raila was flanked by ODM deputy party leader Hassan Joho and National Assembly minority whip Junet Mohamed.

Joho noted that both Nassir and Shahbal are worthy and solid competitors who will now hit the ground running.

“I don’t take for granted the magnanimity expressed by Shahbal. He is a strong and solid candidate but for purposes of unity he decided to support Nassir,” said the Mombasa Governor.

