Shaffie Weru, Co-hosts On The Spot For “Victim Shaming” Woman Thrown Off Building By Facebook Boyfriend (Video)

Shaffie Weru, Neville Musya and Dj Joe Mfalme, Homeboyz Radio Morning Drive Hosts. [Courtesy]

Homeboyz Radio presenters are on the spot for “victim shaming” a sexual violence survivor during the morning drive show, The Lift Off.

In a viral video, the presenters, Shaffie Weru aka the Raverend, Neville Musya and Dj Joe Mfalme discuss an ordeal in which a 20-year-old woman was thrown off the 12th floor of Ambank House by a man she met on Facebook.

The woman, Eunice Wangari Wakimbi, had met the perpetrator, Moses Gatama Njoroge, for a date in Nairobi on September 13, 2020.

On Monday, Wangari told a magistrate’s court that she went for lunch with her attacker and then proceeded to his office on the 12th Floor where they had an alcoholic drink.

Things quickly went south when she demanded to leave at around 7.30 pm before the beginning of the dawn to dusk curfew.

According to Wangari, the boyfriend wanted her to spend the night, something she was uncomfortable with. It is then that a fight ensued.

Njoroge then pushed her through the window. She landed on the 9th floor balcony, she testified.

She suffered serious pelvic injuries and was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she was admitted for two months.

Njoroge was charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm.

During the show, Shaffie told the Lift Off audience that women should play hard to get and occasionally be unavailable.

He urged women to stop going out to drink with men whenever called upon. Neville is heard laughing in the background.

Critics noted that Shaffie went in on the woman instead of addressing the crime and the perpetrator.

His former co-host at Kiss FM, Adele Onyango said, “I am sending all my love to survivors – every day we have to interact with people pushing the narrative that our NO isn’t worthy, shouldn’t be respected and should be met with violence & abuse.

“That is not true. You are not to blame.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADELLE ONYANGO (@adelleonyango)

Bien Aime of Sauti Sol said the conversation being had in the studio was tasteless. “Why is this still on here?”

“This conversation stinks. This is not the way brothers. Victim shaming is as stupid as the act itself. Do better.”

Here are some of the reactions:

