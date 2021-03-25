Shaffie Weru, Co-hosts On The Spot For “Victim Shaming” Woman Thrown Off Building By Facebook Boyfriend (Video)

Homeboyz Radio presenters are on the spot for “victim shaming” a sexual violence survivor during the morning drive show, The Lift Off.

In a viral video, the presenters, Shaffie Weru aka the Raverend, Neville Musya and Dj Joe Mfalme discuss an ordeal in which a 20-year-old woman was thrown off the 12th floor of Ambank House by a man she met on Facebook.

The woman, Eunice Wangari Wakimbi, had met the perpetrator, Moses Gatama Njoroge, for a date in Nairobi on September 13, 2020.

On Monday, Wangari told a magistrate’s court that she went for lunch with her attacker and then proceeded to his office on the 12th Floor where they had an alcoholic drink.

Things quickly went south when she demanded to leave at around 7.30 pm before the beginning of the dawn to dusk curfew.

According to Wangari, the boyfriend wanted her to spend the night, something she was uncomfortable with. It is then that a fight ensued.

Njoroge then pushed her through the window. She landed on the 9th floor balcony, she testified.

She suffered serious pelvic injuries and was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she was admitted for two months.

Njoroge was charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm.

During the show, Shaffie told the Lift Off audience that women should play hard to get and occasionally be unavailable.

He urged women to stop going out to drink with men whenever called upon. Neville is heard laughing in the background.

Only posting the deleted video here for reference, but pls do not listen to what these three grown men are saying. They've got a very skewed, ignorant and misogynistic way of thinking. pic.twitter.com/fgEOYrjTAQ — SaveLittleAyah'sLife(LinkInBio) (@EdnaSangaka) March 25, 2021

Critics noted that Shaffie went in on the woman instead of addressing the crime and the perpetrator.

His former co-host at Kiss FM, Adele Onyango said, “I am sending all my love to survivors – every day we have to interact with people pushing the narrative that our NO isn’t worthy, shouldn’t be respected and should be met with violence & abuse.

“That is not true. You are not to blame.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADELLE ONYANGO (@adelleonyango)

Bien Aime of Sauti Sol said the conversation being had in the studio was tasteless. “Why is this still on here?”

“This conversation stinks. This is not the way brothers. Victim shaming is as stupid as the act itself. Do better.”

.@ADELLEO x Bien call out Homeboyz radio's morning show hosts; Shaffie Weru x Neville x Joe Mfalme for "normalizing sexual violence" and "victim shaming" pic.twitter.com/Tj4B3onvsz — Boombuzz Kenya (@BoombuzzKE) March 25, 2021

Here are some of the reactions:

Shaffie is insinuating that the lady who was pushed from the 12th floor of a building in Nairobi CBD after she said no to a man's advancements was because she was too loose & very available hence putting herself is such a situation. Homeboyz yawa. What the actual hell! 😡 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) March 25, 2021

Shaffie and his co presenters have nothing but audacity. — JILL 😊 (@JILLKUI) March 25, 2021

Disgusting Shaffie, Joe & Neville. Disgusting. — Osinde (@CallMeMufasa) March 25, 2021

Shaffie Weru, a father of not one but two daughters, could not stop his mouth from all that verbal diarrhea and think that maybe he needs to call on ALL MEN to respect women's consent on sexual matters? Yaani that's how low our once favorite radio station is now going? pic.twitter.com/FWM5w2GisV — Kafinyo (@NyokabiWainaina) March 25, 2021

