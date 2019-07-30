New Chapter As Shaffie Heads Over To Homeboyz Radio

Former Kiss FM Breakfast with the Stars host Shaffie Weru is headed to a rival station.

Shaffie, also known as the Raverend, has been at the Radio Africa owned station for 14 years but is now moving on to Homeboyz Radio (HBR) as the Programmes Controller (PC).

He hosted the morning show with Adelle Onyango until June when she exited to take on new challenges.

HBR’s general manager Somoina Kimojino in a statement said they look forward to Shaffie’s input that will improve the station’s sound.

“He will be able to work with the team to improve our programming, work on creative iddeas with the creative team to bring out the culture of Hip Hop and EPL in everything we do. We give him a warm welcome and look forward to improved station sound and programming to make HBR the No. 1 Hip Hop radio station in Kenya,” Kimojino said.

Announcing the good news, Shaffie said, “The secret of change is to focus all your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new” – Socrates #TeamShaffie It’s time for a new chapter en making new magic.”

His and Adelle’s replacements; Andrew Kibe and Kamene Goro should have started the new show on July 1 but have since been dragged to court by their former employer, NRG Radio over a non-compete clause in their contracts.

The two resigned from NRG Radio and paid their ex-employer three months salary in lieu of notice.

NRG Radio asked the court to “grant a temporary order of injunction restraining the Respondent from performing services for, carrying or being engaged or interested or concerned directly or indirectly or publicly identifying with the promotion of or the services provided by, any other radio station within the Republic of Kenya or in any business which in anyway competes with the Applicant’s business pending the hearing and determination of this application.”

