Shaffie, DJ Joe Mfalme Apologize For Utterances Made Against Sexual Abuse Victim

Homeboyz Radio presenters, Shaffie Weru and Dj Joe Mfalme, have apologized for utterances made during their show on Wednesday morning.

The two together with Neville Musya and G-Money, host the morning drive show, The Lift Off.

In an infamous clip doing rounds on the internet, the presenters victim shamed a 20-year-old woman who was thrown off the 12th floor of a building for refusing her boyfriend’s sexual advances.

The woman, Eunice Wangari, had paid her Facebook boyfriend turned attacker, a visit all the way from Kiambu.

On the material day (September 13, 2020), Eunice had lunch with Moses Njoroge who later invited her to his office on the 12th floor of Ambank House for drinks.

On Monday, Eunice who can not walk unassisted, told the trial magistrate that Njoroge threw her through the window after she declined to spend the night with him.

The fall from the 12th to 9th floor had Eunice spend two months at the Kenyatta National Hospital after suffering serious pelvic injuries.

In their statements this morning, Shaffie and Dj Joe apologized to Eunice for uttering words that may have caused her harm.

“I realize and accept that my statements about the unfortunate incident that happened to Eunice were very insensitive and hurtful and could be interpreted by some as encouraging the already ongoing and unacceptable culture of violence against women and girls.

“I do not, have not and will never condone any form of violence against women and I will do my part to help put an end to it,” read their statements in part.

