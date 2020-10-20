Shabana To Host Leopards In Mashujaa Day Duel

Shabana FC will this afternoon host AFC Leopards in Mashujaa Day exhibition match at Gusii Stadium.

Gusii Stadium, the home of National Super League side Shabana FC, hosts this year’s Mashujaa Day national celebrations.

The Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta will be the guest of honour.

Leopards left Nairobi yesterday for neighbouring Bomet ahead of their ten-day preseason camp in Iten, Eldoret after the game.

Shabana are gunning for a top-flight return next season, while Leopards have vowed to break a two-decade jinx and will the FKFPL.

The 2020/21 football is tentatively scheduled to kick off on November 20.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has passionately appealed to the government to allow return of football activities as players are suffering without a source of livelihood.

Contact sports remain banned in the country over Coronavirus, however, teams taking part in international competitions can be granted permission to train.

The federation successfully hosting Zambia in an international friendly early this month in strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

