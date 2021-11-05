Sh260 Million Karatu Stadium in Gatundu South now a Grazing Field

Sh260 million Karatu Stadium in Gatundu South, Kiambu County is now a grazing field for cattle four years after it was commissioned.

Reports indicate that the contractor who was assigned the job quickly disappeared after laying the ground for the foundation.

The construction of the foundation began in 2017 with expectations that it would carry a maximum of 4,000 persons. It was to be completed in August, last year.

In a 2018 post, Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was captured visiting the stadium together with the area MP Moses Kuria.

I inspected the ongoing works at Karatu Stadium in Gatundu South Constituency Kiambu county .I was joined by the area MP @HonMoses_Kuria in the inspection exercise .@moscakenya is closely monitoring ongoing stadia renovations within the country to ensure we deliver quality work. pic.twitter.com/AaP5WZqafc — Rashid Echesa (@EchesaRashid) August 1, 2018

According to residents in the area, some of the construction materials have been stolen since they were not well guarded. Ideally, some youths who had been recruited to do the job have also complained of nonpayment from the contractor.

“I was the sole breadwinner in my family since my husband was ill and later died as I was waiting to be paid to clear his hospital bills,” Margaret Njeri who worked at the project as a casual worker told K24.

Another, Damaris Wangui says her food business had to be closed down as the workers who had been deployed to the site were all sent parking.

The residents are now calling on the president to intervene and ensure the project is complete.

