Sh100 Million Seized From Nigerian National To Be Deposited At CBK

The High Court has ordered for Sh100 million seized from a Nigerian national at JKIA to be deposited at the Central Bank of Kenya pending money laundering probe.

DCI Transnational Organized Crime Detectives (TOCU) will work together with Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) so as to effectively probe the matter.

The seized cash, which was stashed in a suitcase is believed to be from International Criminal Cartels.

On Tuesday, ARA filed a case seeking to freeze the cash seized from Mauzu Bala on Friday.

The foreign national who was heading to Dubai from Nigeria was in possession of USD 880,000, 60,000 Euros and 63,000 Naira.

The suspect did not have documents indicating the source and purpose of the monies.

Court documents did however, show that the money was meant for business in Dubai.

“His failure to declare that he was carrying such a huge amount or documents to support the legitimacy of the cash, raises suspicion of money laundering,” said ARA.

