SGR Records Ksh8 Billion Revenue In Six Months

The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) recorded improved revenues of Ksh7.936 billion in six months to June 2021, up from Ksh5.963 billion in a similar period last year.

This was a 33 percent rise, attributed to the recovering economy after a hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to statistics by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the cargo segment recorded the highest rise of Ksh1.5 billion while the passenger service posted a growth of Ksh470 million.

This happened despite the SGR recording a double numbers in passengers in the period under review, while cargo business recorded a 38.3 percent rise in cargo volumes.

764,942 passengers boarded the SGR trains in the period under review, a 133.8 percent increase as compared to 327,097 passengers in the first six months of 2020.

Kenya Railways also reduced freight charges from $600 to $510 for a 20-foot container and from $850 to $725 for a 40-foot type from Mombasa to Naivasha in February.

SGR cargo trains ferried 2.739 million tonnes in six months to June, a 38 percent rise from 1.98 million tonnes recorded in a similar period to June 2020.

