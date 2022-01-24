SG Atwoli Admonishes Mudavadi following Bomas NDC Declaration

COTU SG Francis Atwoli has not taken the remarks made by Musalia Mudavadi during ANC’s NDC at Bomas lightly and has promised to fully issue an astounding response.

Yesterday, Mudavadi’s long-awaited ‘Earthquake’ happened at the Bomas of Kenya and while giving his speech, he did not spare his critics.

In a speech convincing Kenyans why he was the best fit to lead the country after the August 9 elections, Mudavadi took a jibe at the COTU Boss Francis Atwoli saying he is using the labor movement to enrich himself.

Mudavadi further added that under his watch, the labor movement will be transformed and serve its purpose of being a middle ground between employers and employees.

“COTU will not be a clownish cowboy club that labors for a few individuals. Under my watch, the labor movement is going to regain its sense of purpose and respectability as the middle house between employers and their employees” Mudavadi said.

In a rejoinder, Atwoli termed Mudavadi’s sentiments as vague while ideally highlighting that he sneaked in the redundancy clause into the Finance Bill of 1994 hence he cannot purport to empower workers.

“Mudavadi, in 1994 while minister for finance, sneaked in the redundancy clause into the Finance Bill of 1994, as suggested by the World Bank, which allowed employers to declare redundancy without consulting workers. So how will he empower workers?” Atwoli questioned.

The SG further stated that Mudavadi was a disgrace to the Luhya nation for allowing Ruto to fund his NDC and auctioning the region’s votes to the highest bidder.

“And who told him he’s going to be President? Befriending Ruto is not the key to Presidency. He has ashamed the Luhyas by allowing Ruto to fund his NDC. As I said earlier, ANC and FORD-K are POLITICAL COMMERCIAL KIOSKS for Mudavadi and Wetangula. I will respond fully tomorrow.”

Mudavadi stated yesterday that he is open to forming partnerships with other like-minded people although he ruled out joining Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Mudavadi’s ANC and DP Ruto’s UDA are set to start joint campaigns across the country effective Wednesday, 26, 2022.

