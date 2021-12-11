Sex Workers Hike Prices In Cameroon Ahead Of Afcon

Sex workers in Cameroon have reportedly increased their prices ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which begins in less than a month.

Many foreigners are expected in West-Central Africa country for the one-month event and sex workers are trying to take full advantage.

They have introduced new prices with the least amount to get laid in Cameroon now Ksh 4000 per reports.

Price list below;

Round one: Ksh 3,000 has increased to Ksh 4000.

Round two: Ksh 2,000 to Ksh 7,000.

Round three: Ksh 4000 to Ksh 10,000.

Half Night: From Ksh 7,000 to Ksh 13,000

Full Day: Ksh 25,000/=.

The tournament, which features 24 teams and runs from 9 January to 6 February, will see the winners and runners-up in each of the six groups, plus the best four third-placed teams, reach the knockout phase.

Two stadiums in Yaounde plus newly-built or refurbished venues in Bafoussam, Douala, Garoua and Limbe will be used in the tournament.

The 2021 Nations Cup had to be postponed twice due to wet weather concerns and Covid-19 and even the draw, originally set for June, was delayed by the pandemic.

Cameroon were selected to stage the 2019 tournament, but fell behind with their preparation and Egypt had to take over at short notice.

Ghana have been drawn in Group C along with Morocco, Gabon and newcomers Comoros.

