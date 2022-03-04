“Sex and the City” Star Cynthia Nixon, Family Vacationing in Kenya (Photos)

Renowned Hollywood actress Cynthia Nixon and her family are vacationing in Lamu, Kenya.

Cynthia Nixon is renowned for starring in ‘Sex and the City” as Miranda Horbes, a show that took over internationally earning her several awards.

Today on #WorldWildLifeDay, I'm shining a much deserved light on @SheldrickTrust and their incredible work to rescue and rehabilitate orphan elephants in East Africa. 🐘 pic.twitter.com/x4x4VUZP0r — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 3, 2022

In photos and videos shared on her social media, the actress is captured spending quality time with her husband Christine Marinoni and son Max Ellington.

They are hosted at the Vintage colonial Ndemi Guesthouse located in Lamu. They were in the company of Kenyan activist Jerotich Seii and her family.

Read: Real Housewives of Potomac Star Monique Samuels, Family Vacationing in Kenya

“Postcards from Kenya. 🇰🇪 Grateful to experience this amazing country with family & friends! A special thank you to @JerotichSeii for showing us how beautiful Kenya is & hosting us at her Ndemi guest house, & to Rose for topping off our experience with some of Africa’s best wines!” she captioned.

Nixon is also an activist and a politician who has played key roles in championing human rights and good governance.







Kenya and East Africa at large have recently been a hot spot for international celebrities to vacation and take time off.

In January, Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels, her husband Chris Samuels and their three children were vacationing in Kenya.

Through photos shared on her social media, Monique revealed that she was enjoying her stay at the Giraffe Manor, in Karen, Nairobi.

Jambo from the beautiful country of Kenya 🙌🏾❤️ Hakuna Matata! pic.twitter.com/GRcyu2dTWW — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) January 26, 2022

In August last year, US Basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha curry were vacationing in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...