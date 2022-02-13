in NEWS

Eight Injured, Several Vehicles Burnt After Trailer Explodes Along Mai Mahiu Road

Mai Mahiu Accident
Several Cars Burnt After Trailer Transporting Gas Cylinders Burst Along the Mai Mahiu Road. [Courtesy]

Several vehicles were on Sunday burnt to ashes after a trailer burst into flames at Mutarakwa.

The trailer was transporting gas cylinders along the busy Mai Mahiu-Nairobi Road.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

Police and fire fighters are at the scene of incident.

Update: Seven people have sustained injuries and have been rushed to Ndeiya Hospital for treatment.

According to Limuru Deputy Sub County Police Commander Anthony Thumi, four private vehicles and three trailers were destroyed in the fire.

Limuru OCPD Anthony Gitonga said the trailer had crashed at the scene at around 6 am on Sunday.

“As they were trying to raise the tanker, there was a leakage that led to a huge fire incident,” he said.

“We have eight people in hospital with multiple injuries.”

The tanker was transporting gas to Kisumu.

