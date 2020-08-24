Several Users Report Zoom Outage

Popular Video Conferencing app Zoom is experiencing issues. Several users have taken to social media to report that the go-to app is down.

According to a report by down-detector, the app started experiencing problems this afternoon and is affecting users worldwide.

The reason for the outage remains unclear although among the reported claims, 70 percent have reported problems logging in, 15 percent have had issues with the website and 13 percent have reported having issues connecting to the server.

Several affected users have taken to Twitter o complain of the issue.

Read: Zoom Reassures Users Of Safety and Stability Days After Porn Hack Reports

One user wrote “It’s the first day of fall classes at the university I work for and Zoom appears to be down for my campus. This is going to be a fun day.”

Another one wrote: “So Zoom is down on the first day of school. Nice.”

Zoom’s popularity soared this year following work from home advisories due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At its peak, the video conferencing app reported that it had more than 300 million participants per day.

Google and Microsoft have since developed and revamped Meet and Teams respectively to take on the video conferencing app.

Whatsapp and Messenger have also added the number of participants in a video call.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu