Several Trapped as Five-storey Building Collapses in Gachie

At least 10 people are feared trapped in rubble after a five-storey building collapsed in Gachie, Kiambu County, on Monday afternoon.

The building had been built up to the fifth floor and laborers were working on the sixth floor when the tragedy struck at around 3pm.

Kiambu Police commander Ali Nuno confirmed the incident saying no deaths had been reported.

Kahawa Tungu understands that a number of workers managed to escape when the residential building collapsed.

Efforts are underway to rescue those trapped in the debris.

The latest incident has sparked a debate on the quality of structures coming up in many parts of the country as the demand for residential buildings continues to rise. Many of the constructions sites lack proper supervision with investors going for cheap and low-quality materials.

The Monday incident comes just days after nine people died after a crane crumbled at a construction site in Hurlingham, Nairobi.

Seven of the deceased persons were Kenyans while two were Chinese nationals.

Michael Odhiambo, a carpenter at the site, said the workers were taking the crane apart when the incident happened on Thursday afternoon.

