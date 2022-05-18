in NEWS

Several Trapped After Building Collapses in Ruiru, Kiambu

A building under construction has collapsed in Kihunguro area, Ruiru Kiambu County with several people trapped.

Three people are feared dead.

Reports indicate that part of the building had been demolished by the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNha) to pave the way for the Eastern Bypass.

Rescue operations are underway.

More to follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Kiambu County

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Green Park bus terminus

Green Park Bus Terminus Set to Open its Gates for Matatus Next Week
linkedin

LinkedIn Announces Hike in Subscription Fees Due to Digital Tax