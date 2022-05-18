Several Trapped After Building Collapses in Ruiru, Kiambu

A building under construction has collapsed in Kihunguro area, Ruiru Kiambu County with several people trapped.
Three people are feared dead.
Reports indicate that part of the building had been demolished by the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNha) to pave the way for the Eastern Bypass.
BREAKING: Several people trapped after a demolished house caved in at Kihunguro area in Ruiru, Kiambu County, rescue operations underway pic.twitter.com/QtR6RZASk2
— The African Voice (@teddyeugene) May 18, 2022
Rescue operations are underway.
More to follow:
