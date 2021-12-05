Several Top UDA Party Officials Replaced In New Changes

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has made changes to its top leadership amid efforts to portray itself to the electorate as a national outfit ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In the changes confirmed by Secretary General Veronica Maina, the party associated with Deputy President William Ruto picked former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Party Leader Omingo Magara as its new National Treasurer.

The former South Mugirango legislator replaces Eddah Ruto.

Magara, who was once a member of Raila Odinga’s ODM party, will have three deputies, Kanake Joshua (programmes), former Teso South MP, Mary Emase (policy and strategy) and David Rotich handling operations.

In the changes, Maina will have three deputies, just like the party chairman Johnson Muthama. The party SG previously had two assistants.

Other officials replaced in the new changes include deputy secretary-general in charge of programmes Daniel Sigei, Anthony Ombok (national organising secretary), Ruth Ondicho (deputy secretary, operations), Lily Nyawira (deputy national treasurer, programmes), Mohamed Ishmael (deputy national organising secretary, operations) and Melisa Ngania (legal affairs).

The six have been replaced by Daniel Ole Sambu, Karissa Nzai, Daniel Rotich, Joshua Mugo, Jamuhuru Guyo and Edward Kamau.

The new officials will also serve in UDA’s National Executive Council (NEC).

Maina had earlier, in a communication to the Registrar of Political parties, cited errors in the previous list of party officials.

Members, who have issues with the new list of officials, have until December 10 to file their complaints with the parties’ registrar.

