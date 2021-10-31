59 Students Hospitalised as Dormitory Catches Fire at Buruburu Girls

At least 59 students were rushed to Metropolitan Hospital on Sunday evening following a fire incident at Buruburu Girls in Nairobi.

Some of the students were treated and discharged. The rest, this writer understands, are in a stable condition.

“Our team of trauma and emergency medicine have stabilized and discharged a total of 30 students already. We remain committed to the safety of our communities,” the Metropolitan Hospital said.

Several disturbing videos shared on social media by passersby show the screaming girls jumping from the school’s multi-storied dormitory in an attempt to escape to safety as smoke engulfed the building.

“It is scary, I saw students jumping from as high as the third floor as the smoke billowed from the other side of the building,” Diana Mwangangi, a witness, told The Standard.

Mwangangi claimed that members of the public, who attempted to gain access into the school to help the students, were blocked by guards.

Firefighters responded and managed to contain the fire.

Buruburu Sub-County Police Commander Francis Kamau confirmed the incident saying the cause of the fire that started at around 5pm is yet to be established.

“Officers and firefighters are at the schools, but it is still too early to know what happened or the extent of the damage,” the police boss told the publication.

