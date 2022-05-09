in NEWS

Several Injured After Kenya Mpya Bus Rams into Lorry on Thika Road

Accident
Accident involving Kenya Mpya bus on Thika Road (Courtesy)

Several people are nursing serious injuries after the bus they were traveling in rammed into a lorry on Thika Road.

The Kenya Mpya bus was heading to Nairobi CBD from Thika when the accident happened in Roysambu area.

According to witnesses, the driver had screamed cautioning that the vehicle’s brakes had failed prior to the accident.

So far, several people have been rushed to the hospital while those who managed to jump out of the moving vehicles narrated their account of events.

Traffic has also been disrupted with relevant authorities advising motorists to use alternative routes until the mess is sorted.

More to follow: 

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

