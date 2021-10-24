Several Feared Dead In Kampala After Explosion

Several people are feared dead after a bomb attack at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kawempe Division, Kampala Uganda.

According to reports by the Daily Monitor, the Saturday night explosion has seven hospitalised, with two deaths confirmed as of Sunday Morning.

”There was a bomb blast. Two persons – a young lady and a gentleman fatally wounded and others admitted with serious injuries,” police chief political commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye said.

This comes days after the United Kingdom (UK) warned of an imminent terror attack in Uganda on October 14, 2021.

No militia group has taken the responsibility for the attack so far.

The police have asked the public to remain calm as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

”Our joint task teams from the bomb squad (were) called to thoroughly document the scene- to help determine whether the explosion arose out of an intentional act or not,” said the police in a statement.

