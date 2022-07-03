Several Feared Dead In Ghastly Turbo Accident

Several people are feared dead following a ghastly accident at Miti Mbili, Turbo town. The accident involved two PSV matatus and two trailers.

Confirming the same, Uasin Gishu police boss Ayub Gitonga said a Nissan matatu first rammed into a lorry that was heading to Webuye.

Moments later, another Nissan coming from Webuye and heading to Eldoret stopped at the scene only to be hit by another lorry that was speeding to Eldoret.

Passengers were thus trapped under the lorry, with rescue operations ongoing.

So far six people have been confirmed dead.

More to follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...