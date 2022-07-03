in NEWS

Several Feared Dead In Ghastly Turbo Accident

Accident
Accident at Miti Mbili, near Turbo

Several people are feared dead following a ghastly accident at Miti Mbili, Turbo town. The accident involved two PSV matatus and two trailers.

Confirming the same, Uasin Gishu police boss Ayub Gitonga said a Nissan matatu first rammed into a lorry that was heading to Webuye.

Moments later, another Nissan coming from Webuye and heading to Eldoret stopped at the scene only to be hit by another lorry that was speeding to Eldoret.

Passengers were thus trapped under the lorry, with rescue operations ongoing.

So far six people have been confirmed dead.

More to follow:

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

