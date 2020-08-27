Several Feared Dead As Lorry Rams Into Traders, Vehicles In Dundori, Nakuru (Photos)

Several people are feared dead after a lorry rammed into traders and other vehicles in Dundori Trading Center, Nakuru County.

According to photos circulated on social media, the lorry is said to have lost control hence badly damaged alongside other vehicles.

13:42 Trailer Rams into several vehicles at Dundori trading centre Bahati killing tens of people. pic.twitter.com/vHJoHoj5Ze via @D_Gitonyi — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) August 27, 2020

14:02 Accident in ndunduri Nakuru County claims 10 lives.. pic.twitter.com/LfqT2F9mPJ via @InspirerSam — Ma3Route Counties (@Ma3RouteCounty) August 27, 2020

Eyewitnesses indicated that the lorry which was coming from Nyahururu side first hit a power pole before ramming into vehicles and tens of small-scale traders at the market.

It is still unclear on the reasons that led to the lorry veering off the road although police are said to have been called to the scene.

Consequently, further reports indicate that at least 10 vehicles were damaged in the accident.

Kenya Power speaking to a local publication indicated that power had been switched off as a safety measure.

“We have switched off the power connection as a public safety measure,” said Kenya Power in a statement to K24 Digital.

In yet a similar incident on Monday, seven people died after a lorry rammed into traders at Kaburengu along Eldoret-Webuye highway.

The lorry with faulty brakes was said to have hit a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) before crashing into a group of traders at Kaburengu market.

At least 14 people were injured and rushed to Webuye Referral hospital.

