Seven More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Confirms 461 New Cases

461 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease raising the number of infections in the country to 11,252.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said on Wednesday that a total of 4,261 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulative tests carried out so far stand at 225,495.

In a press briefing at Afya House, Dr Aman said that seven more patients have succumbed to Covid-19. The death toll now stands at 209.

51 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 bringing to 3,068 the number of recoveries recorded in the country so far.

Of the new cases, 432 are Kenyans and 29 nationals.

“320 are males and 141 are females. By age, the youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 86, ” said Dr Aman.:

The cases are distributed as follows in counties: Nairobi (248), Machakos (97), Kiambu (20), Kajiado (15), Migori (14), Busia (12), Nakuru (11), Laikipia (7), Nyeri (7), Kilifi (6), Lamu (4), Uasin Gishu (4), Kakamega (3), Kisii (3), Kisumu have (2), Makueni (2), Mombasa (1) , Taita Taveta (1) and Bomet (1).

Dr Aman highlighted the great risk facing health care workers in the battle against the pandemic, revealing that 450 health workers had tested positive so far.

The CAS noted that the government is working around the clock to ensure that healthcare workers are protected from the virus being frontline workers.

He said the government will continue to provide protective gear to the medics and assured them that they will receive proper care if infected.

