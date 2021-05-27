Seven ODM Nairobi MCAs Removed From House Committees For ‘Sabotaging’ Imwatok

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party chairman John Mbadi has ordered the removal of seven Nairobi MCAs from various house committees for sabotaging minority leader Peter Imwatok.

The seven include Lower Savannah MCA Nicholas Okumu, who was named interim minority whip last week, Kennedy Oyugi (Highrise), Clarence Munga (Kabiro) and Fredrick Omondi (Kayole Central).

Others include Jared Okode (Mathare North), Redson Otieno (Ngei) and Maurice Gari (Nairobi West).

“As the party pursues avenues in resolving issues bedevilling the minority party in the assembly, you are hereby instructed to discharge the following members from all committees until such a time to be communicated by my office,” said Mbadi.

The MCAs have been labeled as “rebels” for going against the ODM party by fueling divisions among other party members.

Read: 7 ODM Nairobi MCAs Risk Expulsion For Going Against Party Position

The MCAs have been accused of colliding with their Jubilee counterparts to cause havoc in the party leadership.

In a letter to Speaker Benson Mutura, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said the party had not sanctioned the changes, requesting that the status quo remains.

“Kindly note that the party has not made any changes to the leadership and the same did not originate from us,” Sifuna wrote.

Imwatok accused the seven of colluding with some unnamed Jubilee Party MCAs to initiate a “coup” in the party’s leadership.

The MCA are also accused of colluding to have standing orders numbers 20 and 21 deleted, which will enable MCAs chose their leaders and not seek the approval of their political parties.

The proposals are currently before the Procedure and Rules committee.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu