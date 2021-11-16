Matiang’i Blames Escape of Three Terror Convicts on Incompetence as Seven Kamiti Warders Arrested

Seven Kamiti Maximum Prison wardens have been arrested following the escape of three convicts serving jail terms over terrorism-related crimes.

Speaking on Monday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the escape was as a result of laxity and incompetence.

The bullish CS vowed to have more arrests made as well as prosecutions.

“We will not only go the direction investigations will point us but we will act resolutely to ensure this kind of recklessness does not happen again because it exposes our people,” Matiang’i said.

“Definitely, there is a certain level of irresponsibility we have to deal with in this particular case.”

Those who provide information on the escapees who he described as “armed and dangerous”, will be protected by the government.

“We are all mobilized and we have sent messages across the country and all exit and possible movement points out of the country. We are going to conduct a massive manhunt for those three. We have to get them,” Matiang’i said.

“And we are going to get them.”

He, however, urged Kenyans not to panic over the increased jail break incidents, noting that security agencies were on high alert.

The three convicts are; Musharraf Abdalla Akhulunga a.k.a Zarkarawi, Mohammed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo.

The three have a Sh60 million bounty on their heads.

Abikar was charged and convicted in 2019 over his links to Al-Shabaab and for abetting the Garissa University attack of April 2015.

Odhiambo was arrested in 2019 for trying to join the Somali terror group while Akhulunga was nabbed in 2012 over a foiled attack on Kenya’s parliament.

He was also charged with possessing explosives, ammunition and firearms.

